Coronavirus: 339 new cases reported in Sri Lanka

The Health Ministry says that another 339 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today (02).

This includes three persons who had arrived from overseas, according to the latest figures.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country rises to 587,935 with this while approximately 11,967 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile the official death toll since the start of the pandemic surpassed 15,000 today after 24 more Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed.