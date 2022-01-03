Schools reopen in Sri Lanka

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka

January 3, 2022   08:55 am

All government schools and government approved schools reopened today (03) to commence academic activities. 

School term holidays were given from December 23 while authorities were instructed to reopen schools from today under health guidelines, the Education Ministry said.

The ministry had decided to limit the 2021 year end school holidays to just 10 days as the country’s schools had remained closed for around 06 months amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Education Ministry said that instructions have been given to summon students in batches in classrooms with more than 27 students.

The ministry further said that although schools will start from today, there will be no grade changes as the 2021 academic year will be operational until April 08 this year.

Meanwhile, the public service is also expected to return to normal from today.

The Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government said that with the start of the New Year, it has been decided to call all public servants to work as usual from today.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the heads of state institutions were previously given the authority to summon public servants for duty at their discretion. 

However, the ministry says that all staff have been instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services. 

