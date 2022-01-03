Heavy traffic on several main roads leading to Colombo
January 3, 2022 09:19 am
Sri Lanka Police says that severe traffic congestion has been reported on several main roads leading towards the city of Colombo.
Ada Derana reporter said that an increase in the vehicles on the main roads has been observed and it can be attributed to the fact that most offices in the private and public sector have reopened today for the first work day of the New Year.
Meanwhile all schools in the country had also reopened for academic activities from today.