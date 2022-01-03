First Cabinet meeting of the New Year set for today

First Cabinet meeting of the New Year set for today

January 3, 2022   09:38 am

The first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers for the New year is scheduled to be held this evening (03). 

The Cabinet meeting will reportedly commence at 5.00 p.m. today at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with all ministers notified to attend the meeting.

A number of Cabinet Papers are set to be taken up for discussion today as a Cabinet meeting was not held in the final week of the previous year. 

Meanwhile it was reported yesterday that the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Secretary to the Finance Ministry S.R. Attygala will not be called for the Cabinet meeting today due to an issue with time

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Businessman preparing to travel abroad tests positive for Omicron

Businessman preparing to travel abroad tests positive for Omicron

Businessman preparing to travel abroad tests positive for Omicron

Dinesh says PC elections will be held after new bill is drafted

Dinesh says PC elections will be held after new bill is drafted

What is needed now is a change in governance - Lalkantha

What is needed now is a change in governance - Lalkantha

Bandula Lal Bandarigoda says Minister Gammanpila should be ashamed

Bandula Lal Bandarigoda says Minister Gammanpila should be ashamed

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka for the New Year

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka for the New Year

Obscene Publications Bill was not brought to harass or discriminate - Justice Minister (English)

Obscene Publications Bill was not brought to harass or discriminate - Justice Minister (English)

18 deaths caused due to road accidents on New Year's Day (English)

18 deaths caused due to road accidents on New Year's Day (English)

Health officials on the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID variant (English)

Health officials on the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID variant (English)