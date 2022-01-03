First Cabinet meeting of the New Year set for today

The first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers for the New year is scheduled to be held this evening (03).

The Cabinet meeting will reportedly commence at 5.00 p.m. today at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with all ministers notified to attend the meeting.

A number of Cabinet Papers are set to be taken up for discussion today as a Cabinet meeting was not held in the final week of the previous year.

Meanwhile it was reported yesterday that the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Secretary to the Finance Ministry S.R. Attygala will not be called for the Cabinet meeting today due to an issue with time