Sri Lankas Consulate in Sidney closed due to COVID case
File Photo.

January 3, 2022   11:54 am

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney will be closed from 3rd January (Monday) to 5th January 2022 due to identified Covid-19 infection in the office premises. 

“As we are doing cleaning and sanitising the office premises, staff of the office will not be working and the office will be closed for visitors until 5th January 2022,” a statement said.

However, all visitors are advised to call the Consulate office numbers before visiting the office from Thursday 6th January 2022, the Consul General of Sri Lanka in Sydney further said.

