PMs Office responds to reports on prime minister resigning

PMs Office responds to reports on prime minister resigning

January 3, 2022   12:43 pm

The Prime Minister’s Office today rejected the media reports that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to resign from his position.

“There is absolutely no truth to the reports published on mainstream media and social media, over the past couple of days and today (03), claiming that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign from his position,” the PM’s Media Secretary said.

Issuing a statement, Rohan Weliwita further said that they strongly reject such false reports indended to mislead the people of the country. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

We all failed  Minister Mahinda Amaraweera

We all failed  Minister Mahinda Amaraweera

We all failed  Minister Mahinda Amaraweera

The decision we took was wrong  Duminda Dissanayake

The decision we took was wrong  Duminda Dissanayake

SDIG Ajith Rohana provides explanation on last year's road accidents

SDIG Ajith Rohana provides explanation on last year's road accidents

A statement from the Chairman of Laugfs Gas

A statement from the Chairman of Laugfs Gas

Omicron variant case detected from Beruwala

Omicron variant case detected from Beruwala

Businessman preparing to travel abroad tests positive for Omicron

Businessman preparing to travel abroad tests positive for Omicron

Dinesh says PC elections will be held after new bill is drafted

Dinesh says PC elections will be held after new bill is drafted

What is needed now is a change in governance - Lalkantha

What is needed now is a change in governance - Lalkantha