The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain in the Eastern and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa, Matale districts.

Due to the active Northeast monsoon condition, prevailing heavy rains are expected to continue in the eastern part of the island, it said.

Under the influence of this condition, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts and in Uva province.