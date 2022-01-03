Over 50 road accident deaths during holiday season week

January 3, 2022   02:03 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that a total of 53 persons have died from 52 accidents reported within the final week of December 2021. 

Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the accidents in question were recorded between December 25 and December 31.

He said that approximately 2,365 fatal road accidents have been reported in the country within the year 2021 while these have led to 2,461 fatalities. 

Meanwhile 5,383 road accidents have resulted in serious injuries within last year.

The police spokesman added that 18 persons have died from traffic accidents on January 01, 2022 while another 11 fatal accidents have been reported from across the island within yesterday (January 02) resulting in 12 deaths. Meanwhile three persons had succumbed to injuries from previous accidents.  

