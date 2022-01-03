Diver killed in crocodile attack in Dehiwala

Diver killed in crocodile attack in Dehiwala

January 3, 2022   03:53 pm

A 58-year-old diver has reportedly died after being attacked by a crocodile in the seas off the Dehiwala coast.

According to reports, a diver who had been engaged in poaching activities had been killed in the attack. 

He had been rushed to the Kalubowila Hospital following the incident, however he had succumbed to injuries shortly after. 

The remains of the victim, a 58-year-old resident of Ratmalana, are placed at the mortuary of the Kalubowila Hospital.

