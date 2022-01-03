ASPI records highest single day points gain

January 3, 2022   04:20 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded the highest single-day points gain in history. 

The ASPI climbed 399.81 points today, setting a new all-time high as the index closed at 12,625.82 points. This is an increase of 3.27% compared to the previous day of trading. 

The previous highest single-day jump was observed on January 22, 2021 when the ASPI gained 332.18 points. 

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 index has gained 114.99 points today, closing at 4,348.24 points. 

Today’s total turnover was recorded as Rs. 9.63 billion.  

