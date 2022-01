Former parliamentarian Niroshan Premaratne has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Independent Television Network (ITN).

The former Matara District UPFA MP has been appointed to the position with effect from today (03).

A former TV presenter with the state-owned ITN, Mr. Premaratne had contested and won the 2015 parliamentary election from the Matara District. However he had failed to get re-elected in 2020.