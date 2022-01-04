Teenager stabbed to death over TikTok video

January 4, 2022   08:30 am

A 17-year-old youth has been stabbed to death in the Madampitiya area in Grandpass following a dispute over a TikTok video.

Police said the victim is a seventeen-year-old youth from Wellampitiya and that he had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following the attack which had occurred last evening (03).

The teenager and two of his friends had been traveling along the Wellampitiya Road heading towards the Randiya Uyana Housing Scheme at Henamulla, when another group known to the victim had come from behind and stabbed him with a sharp object. 

Police said a dispute with the deceased regarding a video on the popular social media website – TikTok had led to the stabbing incident.

The suspects involved in the murder have fled the areas while Grandpass Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend them.  

