Several spill gates of Rajanganaya and Angamuwa tanks opened

Four spill gates of Rajanganaya Tank and two spill gates of Angamuwa Tank have been opened following heavy rainfall that affected the area.

Accordingly, the authorities urged the residents of the area to be vigilant of the prevailing weather conditions.

At present, the Rajanganaya Tank releases water at 2,400 cubic feet per second. Meanwhile, the water levels of the Angamuwa Tank have also gone up as a result of recent downpours.