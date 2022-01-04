Podi Lassie further remanded

Podi Lassie further remanded

January 4, 2022   03:17 pm

Notorious underworld figure Janith Madushanka, who was operating under the alias ‘Podi Lassie’, has been further remanded.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court earlier today (January 04).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the judge bench that probes into the suspect, who is accused of peddling drugs with a group of officers attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) are still in progress.

Accordingly, Colombo Magistrate Buddhika Ragala ordered to further remand ‘Podi Lassie’ until January 18.

‘Podi Lassie’ was under remand custody at the high-security prison in Boossa over several criminal offences and was granted bail by the Galle Magistrate in October last year, however, he had continued to be held by the CID under detention orders.

