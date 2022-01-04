Maithripala on the first election result released this year

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that the sacking of state minister Susil Premajayantha is the ‘first election result’ released this year.

Speaking during an event today, the SLFP leader said that only four days have passed in the New Year, and that he heard an ‘election result’ while on his way from Polonnaruwa in the car this morning.

He said that the President deciding to remove Susil Premajayantha from his state minister post with immediate effect is the “first election result released this year”.

“The way I see the government will not be able to prevent what will happen in the year 2022 by only removing one minister,” he said, addressing an SLFP event held in Matale today (04).

Sirisena said that the government will have to correct itself and be better and that the government will be able to prevent an “explosion” if it starts to “do the right thing” and understand the grief and problems of the people.

The former President charged that Susil Premajayantha was sacked from his state minister post for what he said at the public market, however minister Nimal Lanza who had made a far more serious statement was not sacked or asked to resign.

“I know the reason why a hand is not laid on Lanza. That’s because Lanza is the man who knows everything. There is no other reason,” he said.