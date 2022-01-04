Dubai company opts to buy worlds largest natural corundum Blue Sapphire

January 4, 2022   07:21 pm

A Dubai-based company has opted to purchase the world’s largest single natural corundum as a single crystal (Blue Sapphire) in the world, which was found in Sri Lanka last December, for USD 100 million (nearly LKR 20 billion).

With a weight of around 310 kilograms (1.550,000 carats), it has been named the “Queen of Asia”.

It is currently located in Horana and was displayed to the media for the first time on December 12.

The owner of the gemstone was unwilling to reveal the exact location of the gem deposit where it was discovered as it is still under exploration. “We’re still researching and exploring this site. Revealing the location can disrupt the process,” he said.

Gem Researcher Chamila Suranga, the founder of the Gemmological Institute of Ratnapura, which owns the stone, said they expect to offer this gemstone to an international buyer for the highest price.

He noted that this gemstone should be displayed in a museum for the future generations.

Corundum is a crystalline form of aluminum oxide with traces of iron, titanium and chromium.

