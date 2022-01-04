Wise Woman national programme launched under Presidents patronage

The ‘Wise Woman’ National Programme was launched this afternoon (January 04) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with the intention of empowering women to the full potential and get their contribution to the economy.

The percentage of women in the country is 52%. However, a survey has revealed that the share of female labour in the total population is as low as 30%.

The objective of the programme is to provide skills development and vocational training for women and get their contribution to the national economy, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated in a statement.

The programme is implemented by the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research & Innovation.

Prof. Neelika Malavige, Dr. Asha de Vos, Kasthuri Wilson, Nipuni Karunaratne, Melanie Wagaarachchi, Pavithra Gunaratne, Rangana Weerawardena, Ayanthi Gunasekara, Nelka Shiromala and Thilanka Abeywardena were the women who contributed to the progress of the country by excelling in several fields.

Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research & Innovation State Minister Seetha Arambepola stated that when women are empowered in our country, the country will not be second to any other country in the face of any challenge.

Our country has a female workforce that is more valuable than gems unearthed and more valuable than oil reserves that may or may not be found, State Minister Arambepola said adding that when the capacities of women are identified and recognized, they have the strength to be resilient even during a time of a catastrophic pandemic.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, State Ministers Vijitha Berugoda, Piyal Nishantha, Ambassadors, government officials and women who have excelled in various fields also attended this event.

