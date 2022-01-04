COVID: 629 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka today

January 4, 2022   10:59 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 629 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (January 04). 

This figure includes 09 individuals who had arrived in the country from overseas.

Following the new development, Sri Lanka’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 588,929.

The number of virus-infected patients currently undergoing treatment now stands over 12,600.

The recoveries count reached 561,271 earlier today while the death toll moved to 15,055.

