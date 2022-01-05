Showers or thundershowers likely in several areas

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Mullaitivu and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar, Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.