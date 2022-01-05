CBSL allocates USD 500 million required for ISB maturing in January - Governor
January 5, 2022 01:24 pm
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has allocated the forex required for the USD 500 million International Sovereign Bonds (ISB) that is maturing on January 18, the governor announced today.
In a tweet, Ajith Nivard Cabraal said it is a shame that some investors lost out due to the organized negative stories spread by certain vested interests.
