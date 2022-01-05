CBSL allocates USD 500 million required for ISB maturing in January - Governor

CBSL allocates USD 500 million required for ISB maturing in January - Governor

January 5, 2022   01:24 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has allocated the forex required for the USD 500 million International Sovereign Bonds (ISB) that is maturing on January 18, the governor announced today.

In a tweet, Ajith Nivard Cabraal said it is a shame that some investors lost out due to the organized negative stories spread by certain vested interests.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday

PS member killed in fatal motor accident

PS member killed in fatal motor accident

Bus fare revision effective from today

Bus fare revision effective from today

Govt's relief package: Essential food items, medicinal drugs exempted from all taxes (English)

Govt's relief package: Essential food items, medicinal drugs exempted from all taxes (English)

Susil Premajayantha responds to being sacked as state minister (English)

Susil Premajayantha responds to being sacked as state minister (English)

Search operation to locate crocodile that attacked diver off Dehiwala coast (English)

Search operation to locate crocodile that attacked diver off Dehiwala coast (English)

Cabinet gives go-ahead to Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm development project (English)

Cabinet gives go-ahead to Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm development project (English)

'Wise Woman' national programme launched under 's patronage

'Wise Woman' national programme launched under 's patronage