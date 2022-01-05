Academic activities at schools to be normalized from Monday

Academic activities at schools to be normalized from Monday

January 5, 2022   02:34 pm

The Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena has granted the approval to the Education Ministry to normalize academic activities at all schools from Grade 01 to 13 starting from Monday (January 10).

All government schools and government-approved schools were reopened on January 03 for academic activities after term holidays which commenced on December 23.

The authorities had decided to limit the 2021 year-end school holidays to just 10 days as the country’s schools had remained closed for around 06 months amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Earlier, the Education Ministry had given instructions to summon students in batches in classrooms with more than 27 students.

Although schools started in January for the year 2022, there were no grade changes as the 2021 academic year will be operational until April 08 this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Authorities urged to expedite repairs of Dikwewa Tank

Authorities urged to expedite repairs of Dikwewa Tank

Students affected by shortage of buildings at school

Students affected by shortage of buildings at school

We'll decide when to leave the govt - Dayasiri

We'll decide when to leave the govt - Dayasiri

Gammanpila on tripartite deal on Trinco oil tanks ex-UNP govt inked with India

Gammanpila on tripartite deal on Trinco oil tanks ex-UNP govt inked with India

Crops of Giritale farmers at risk of being damaged

Crops of Giritale farmers at risk of being damaged

Close contacts of Omicron case from Beruwala avoiding PCR testing - Health officials

Close contacts of Omicron case from Beruwala avoiding PCR testing - Health officials

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday