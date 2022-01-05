Academic activities at schools to be normalized from Monday

The Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena has granted the approval to the Education Ministry to normalize academic activities at all schools from Grade 01 to 13 starting from Monday (January 10).

All government schools and government-approved schools were reopened on January 03 for academic activities after term holidays which commenced on December 23.

The authorities had decided to limit the 2021 year-end school holidays to just 10 days as the country’s schools had remained closed for around 06 months amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had given instructions to summon students in batches in classrooms with more than 27 students.

Although schools started in January for the year 2022, there were no grade changes as the 2021 academic year will be operational until April 08 this year.