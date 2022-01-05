CSEs ASPI surpasses 13,000 points for the first time

CSEs ASPI surpasses 13,000 points for the first time

January 5, 2022   03:39 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) set a new record today (January 05) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 13,000 points for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed at 13,076.91 points at the end of trading today, marking an increase of 2.16 % (276.37 points) from the previous day.

The previous highest was recorded last month when the index closed at 12,070.68 points on December 24.

More than 951 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 15.56 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 4,453.68 points today, up by 1.75% from the previous day.

