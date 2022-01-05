Six youths arrested for stabbing teen over TikTok video remanded

Six youths arrested for stabbing teen over TikTok video remanded

January 5, 2022   05:00 pm

The six youths who were arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager following a dispute over a TikTok video have been remanded until January 07.

The suspects were produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate earlier today.

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death at Madampitiya in Grandpass on Monday evening (January 03) by a group of youths known to him.

According to reports, the teenager and two of his friends had been travelling along the Wellampitiya Road heading towards the Randiya Uyana Housing Scheme at Henamulla, when the perpetrators approached him from behind and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The victim had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following the attack.

A dispute with the deceased regarding a video on the popular social media website – TikTok had led to the stabbing incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Authorities urged to expedite repairs of Dikwewa Tank

Authorities urged to expedite repairs of Dikwewa Tank

Students affected by shortage of buildings at school

Students affected by shortage of buildings at school

We'll decide when to leave the govt - Dayasiri

We'll decide when to leave the govt - Dayasiri

Gammanpila on tripartite deal on Trinco oil tanks ex-UNP govt inked with India

Gammanpila on tripartite deal on Trinco oil tanks ex-UNP govt inked with India

Crops of Giritale farmers at risk of being damaged

Crops of Giritale farmers at risk of being damaged

Close contacts of Omicron case from Beruwala avoiding PCR testing - Health officials

Close contacts of Omicron case from Beruwala avoiding PCR testing - Health officials

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday