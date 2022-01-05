Six youths arrested for stabbing teen over TikTok video remanded

The six youths who were arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager following a dispute over a TikTok video have been remanded until January 07.

The suspects were produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate earlier today.

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death at Madampitiya in Grandpass on Monday evening (January 03) by a group of youths known to him.

According to reports, the teenager and two of his friends had been travelling along the Wellampitiya Road heading towards the Randiya Uyana Housing Scheme at Henamulla, when the perpetrators approached him from behind and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The victim had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following the attack.

A dispute with the deceased regarding a video on the popular social media website – TikTok had led to the stabbing incident.