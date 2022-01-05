Easter attack suspect dies in hospital, court told

Easter attack suspect dies in hospital, court told

January 5, 2022   06:36 pm

A suspect who was in remand custody in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks has died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The 42-year-old passed away last night, Borella Police has told the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The deceased hailed from the Kalmunai area.

He was admitted to the prison hospital on November 23, 2021. He was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital on December 05 for residential treatment.

According to a spokesperson of the hospital, the body of the deceased suspect is currently placed at the Colombo Police mortuary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Satyagraha campaign against H'tota salt factory chairman enters Day 09

Authorities urged to expedite repairs of Dikwewa Tank

Authorities urged to expedite repairs of Dikwewa Tank

Students affected by shortage of buildings at school

Students affected by shortage of buildings at school

We'll decide when to leave the govt - Dayasiri

We'll decide when to leave the govt - Dayasiri

Gammanpila on tripartite deal on Trinco oil tanks ex-UNP govt inked with India

Gammanpila on tripartite deal on Trinco oil tanks ex-UNP govt inked with India

Crops of Giritale farmers at risk of being damaged

Crops of Giritale farmers at risk of being damaged