Easter attack suspect dies in hospital, court told

A suspect who was in remand custody in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks has died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The 42-year-old passed away last night, Borella Police has told the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The deceased hailed from the Kalmunai area.

He was admitted to the prison hospital on November 23, 2021. He was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital on December 05 for residential treatment.

According to a spokesperson of the hospital, the body of the deceased suspect is currently placed at the Colombo Police mortuary.