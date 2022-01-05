SLC confirms Bhanuka Rajapaksas retirement from international cricket

January 5, 2022   06:46 pm

Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

In a letter written to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 30-year-old cited familial obligations behind his massive decision.

It’s indeed a massive blow for Sri Lankan cricket as Rajapaksa had emerged as a vital cog of the national team. The dashing batter also played some spectacular knocks at the highest level.

SLC on Wednesday (January 05) confirmed Rajapaksa’s resignation with an official release. Rajapaksa, in his letter of resignation, stated that the decision to resign was taken after considering his familial obligations. He also wished Sri Lanka Cricket continued success in its future endeavors.

“I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations,” wrote Rajapaksa his letter of resignation. It must be noted that Rajapaksa came under the scanner for questioning selection policies in an interview after being left out for fitness concerns and was handed a suspended one-year ban.

The dasher returned to feature in the T20 World Cup 2021, where he also scored a match-winning half-century against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage. As Sri Lankan team has been struggling big time in international cricket, many backed Rajapaksa to become a vital cog of the middle-order. However, the swashbuckler won’t be seen in national colours anymore.

For the unversed, the attacking left-handed batter burst onto scenes during the 2010 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. He was one of the key batters of the team in that competition. He showcased his potential by finishing as Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer with 253 runs under his belt.

Rajapaksa also enjoyed an impressive outing in Australia with the U-19 team in 2009 wherein he scored 154 off 111 balls in a 50-over game and finished the series as the highest run-getter. As far as his international career is concerned, he featured in five ODIs and 18 T20Is for the country having scored 89 and 320 runs in the formats respectively. He last played for Sri Lanka in last year’s T20 World Cup.


--Agencies

