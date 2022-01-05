CBSL further extends suspension on Perpetual Treasuries

January 5, 2022   07:08 pm

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a primary dealer for a further period of six months.

The extension of the suspension is effective from 4.30 p.m. today (January 05), the CBSL said in a statement.

The decision has been taken acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the CBSL.

