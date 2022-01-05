Sri Lanka sees 550 new COVID cases and 10 more deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 10 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 04, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,065.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 07 males and 03 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 07 are in the age group of 60 years.

The Ministry of Health reported that another 550 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (January 05).

This figure includes 02 individuals who recently arrived in the country from overseas.

Following the new development, Sri Lanka’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 589,479.

The number of virus-infected patients currently undergoing treatment now stands over 13,000.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 561,412 earlier today as 141 more patients were discharged after regaining health.