Sri Lanka sees 550 new COVID cases and 10 more deaths

Sri Lanka sees 550 new COVID cases and 10 more deaths

January 5, 2022   10:12 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 10 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 04, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,065.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 07 males and 03 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 07 are in the age group of 60 years.

The Ministry of Health reported that another 550 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (January 05). 

This figure includes 02 individuals who recently arrived in the country from overseas.

Following the new development, Sri Lanka’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 589,479.

The number of virus-infected patients currently undergoing treatment now stands over 13,000.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 561,412 earlier today as 141 more patients were discharged after regaining health.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Will go to court against Trinco oil tank deal  Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera

Will go to court against Trinco oil tank deal  Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera

Dilum says Cabinet of Ministers cannot function if there's no discipline

Dilum says Cabinet of Ministers cannot function if there's no discipline

Anura Kumara says uniting as political parties is useless

Anura Kumara says uniting as political parties is useless

Maithripala says current govt has erred in political management

Maithripala says current govt has erred in political management

President pays homage to sacred tooth relic at Dalada Maligawa

President pays homage to sacred tooth relic at Dalada Maligawa

Farmers seeking solutions for ongoing fertilizer issue...

Farmers seeking solutions for ongoing fertilizer issue...

SJB MPs at CID to look into probes on LPG-related incidents

SJB MPs at CID to look into probes on LPG-related incidents