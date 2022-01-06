President calls on chief prelates of Asgiriya, Malwatta chapters

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on the Mahanayake and Anunayake Theras of the Malwatta and Asgiri Chapters yesterday (January 05) and received their blessings.

He visited the Malwatta Maha Vihara and called on the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thera to seek blessings for the New Year, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The Head of State has briefed the Mahanayake Thera on the steps taken by the government for the protection and conservation of historical sites of archaeological value.

The Mahanayake Thera presented a memento to the President.

President Rajapaksa has also inspected the construction work of the new Vihara Mandira building at the Malwatta Temple premises.

He then visited the Asgiri Chapter Mahanayake Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana Thera at the Asgiri Maha Vihara and received blessings.

Visiting the Asgiri Gedige Rajamaha Vihara, President Rajapaksa has paid a courtesy call on the Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Wendaruwe Sri Upali Thera. He engaged in a discussion with the Thera and inquired about the progress of the construction work being carried out at the temple premises.

Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thera has invoked blessings on the President at the Asgiri Udugama Vihara by chanting Seth Pirith. He also commented on the programme implemented by the President to take the country forward.

President Rajapaksa subsequently called on the Chief Registrar of the Asgiri Chapter Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thera and received blessings.

Deputy Registrar of the Asgiri Chapter Ven. Narampanawa Ananda Thera and the Maha Sangha invoked blessings on the President who arrived at the Asgiri Maha Vihara Maha Piriven by chanting the Jaya Piritha.