Circular to eliminate teacher-principal salary anomalies issued

January 6, 2022   09:45 am

The circular to eliminate anomalies in the salaries of teachers and principals have been published by the Ministry of Public Services and Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The communiqué, signed by the ministerial secretary, J.J. Rathnasiri, was issued on Wednesday (January 05).

Revisions are being made to the salary scales in the Teacher Service, the Principal Service, and the Teacher Educator Service in accordance with the decisions taken at the meetings of the Cabinet of Ministers held on August 30, 2021, and January 03, 2022.

Accordingly, the salary revisions are effective from January 01, 2022.

The circular has been issued with the approval of the National Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

 

Circular to Eliminate Teacher-principal Salary Anomalies 2022-01-05 by Ada Derana on Scribd

