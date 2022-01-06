Two boys reported missing since November believed found

The two boys who went missing from their home in Banduragoda, Wattemulla in the Kotadeniyawa police area two months ago, have been found.

The duo was located from Mirigama town earlier today (January 06), according to the police.

The two children, aged 10 and 12 years, were reported missing since November 23, 2021.

Kotadeniyawa Police had opened an investigation in early December last year, after receiving a complaint on the sudden disappearance of the two cousins.

The matter was later probed by the homicide and organized crimes prevention divisions of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sri Lanka Police had also sought public assistance to uncover their whereabouts.