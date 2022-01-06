Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an Adjournment Debate following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s address to the House on January 18 pursuant to Article 33(A) of the Constitution.

The lawmaker has written to both Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in this regard.

“This is a practice we have followed since the 1978 Constitution came into force,” he said.

The President prorogued Parliament from midnight on December 12, 2021, through an Extraordinary Gazette notification, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70 of the Constitution.

The next session of parliament is scheduled to be convened at 10.00 a.m. on the 18th of this month.

Accordingly, the UNP leader has requested the Speaker to allocate January 19, 20, and if necessary 21 this Adjournment Debate after consulting the political party leaders.