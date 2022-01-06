Ranil calls for Adjournment Debate after Presidents throne speech in Parliament

Ranil calls for Adjournment Debate after Presidents throne speech in Parliament

January 6, 2022   12:45 pm

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an Adjournment Debate following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s address to the House on January 18 pursuant to Article 33(A) of the Constitution.

The lawmaker has written to both Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in this regard.

“This is a practice we have followed since the 1978 Constitution came into force,” he said.

The President prorogued Parliament from midnight on December 12, 2021, through an Extraordinary Gazette notification, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70 of the Constitution.

The next session of parliament is scheduled to be convened at 10.00 a.m. on the 18th of this month.

Accordingly, the UNP leader has requested the Speaker to allocate January 19, 20, and if necessary 21 this Adjournment Debate after consulting the political party leaders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Paddy farmers continue to complain of yellowing of leaves

Paddy farmers continue to complain of yellowing of leaves

Paddy farmers continue to complain of yellowing of leaves

President calls on chief prelates of Asgiriya, Malwatta chapters

President calls on chief prelates of Asgiriya, Malwatta chapters

Harsha de Silva levels accusation against govt

Harsha de Silva levels accusation against govt

Minister Ramesh says much will be done this year to uplift livelihood of people

Minister Ramesh says much will be done this year to uplift livelihood of people

Country facing all possible economic disasters today, Anura says

Country facing all possible economic disasters today, Anura says

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Jan. 05

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Jan. 05

COVID vaccinations for children aged 12 -15 years to begin on Friday (English)

COVID vaccinations for children aged 12 -15 years to begin on Friday (English)

CBSL allocates USD 500 million required for ISB maturing in January (English)

CBSL allocates USD 500 million required for ISB maturing in January (English)