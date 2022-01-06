Verdict of 2012 Welikada Prison riot case postponed

Verdict of 2012 Welikada Prison riot case postponed

January 6, 2022   01:42 pm

Delivering the verdict of the case filed against former Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa over the Welikada Prison riot in 2012, has been postponed until January 12.

This was conveyed when the lawsuit was taken up before the bench consisting of Gihan Kulathunga, Pradeep Hettiarachchi and Manjula Thilakaratne of the Permanent High Court-at-Bar this morning.

The verdict was slated to be delivered today, however, the judge bench pronounced that it would be postponed until next Wednesday as they could not arrange the verdict.

During a previous hearing, the judge bench had stated that due to the complexity of the evidence presented at the trial, more time is needed to study the matter extensively and reach a verdict.

Twenty-seven inmates were killed while more than 20 others were injured in the fatal shooting during the Welikada Prison riot on November 09, 2012, when prisoners took control of the populated prison objecting to an unannounced search by the Special Task Force to nab hidden arms, drugs and mobile phones at the prison.

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera had filed the case against Rangajeewa and Lamahewa under 33 charges. The indictments against the duo read that the inmates were imprisoned for allegedly engaging in drug dealing. Ex-AG had requested Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya to appoint a Trial-at-Bar to hear the case.

Rangajeewa was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on March 28, 2018, over the alleged killing of inmates while Lamahewa, who was the then-Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison, was apprehended by CID at his official residence on Baseline Road, Colombo 09 the following day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Long pre-dawn queues seen for LP gas

Long pre-dawn queues seen for LP gas

Long pre-dawn queues seen for LP gas

Paddy farmers continue to complain of yellowing of leaves

Paddy farmers continue to complain of yellowing of leaves

Ranil calls for Adjournment Debate after President's throne speech in Parliament

Ranil calls for Adjournment Debate after President's throne speech in Parliament

President visits Asgiriya and Malwatta chief prelates...

President visits Asgiriya and Malwatta chief prelates...

Take COVID booster dose without delay, Dr. Hemantha Herath urges

Take COVID booster dose without delay, Dr. Hemantha Herath urges

President calls on chief prelates of Asgiriya, Malwatta chapters

President calls on chief prelates of Asgiriya, Malwatta chapters

Harsha de Silva levels accusation against govt

Harsha de Silva levels accusation against govt

Minister Ramesh says much will be done this year to uplift livelihood of people

Minister Ramesh says much will be done this year to uplift livelihood of people