Litro issues statement on LP gas distribution

Litro Gas Limited has issued a special statement regarding the distributing of domestic LP gas cylinders and the existing shortage in the country.

The company said it has already taken immediate steps to streamline the production and distribution of domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

The statement said that currently the production capacity of LP gas cylinders has also been increased. Litro said that 220,000 domestic gas cylinders have been released to the Sri Lankan market within the past two days and today and that they will be delivered to the consumers as soon as possible.

The company said it has made every effort to supply a maximum of 90,000-100,000 domestic gas cylinders to the Sri Lankan market on a daily basis to meet the daily LP gas requirement in the coming days.

Accordingly, the company informs consumers that the current shortage in the market will be eliminated in a short period of time.