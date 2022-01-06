Circular issued extending retirement age of govt employees to 65

The Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a circular extending the compulsory retirement age of government employees to 65 years with effect from January 01, 2022.

The circular has been issued by the Secretary to the ministry addressed to all Ministry Secretaries, Chief Provincial Secretaries and heads of departemtns.

Delivering his Budget Speech in November last year, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa announced that the government plans to extend the retirement age of state sector employees to 65 years.

The minister had noted that the average life expectancy has increased and that the ageing population of the country is on the rise.

As they are also able to engage in active service for a longer period of time, it is essential to make use of their experiences and maturity, he added, proposing to extend the age limit for public servants’ pension.

Meanwhile the Cabinet approval was granted to make the necessary amendment to the act on January 03, 2022.