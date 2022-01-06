Notorious drug dealer arrested in Tangalle

Two individuals including a large-scale drug dealer have been arrested in Tangalle area while in possession of nearly Rs. 15 million.

The duo was taken into custody based on a tip-off received by the Police Special Task Force.

Reportedly, the narcotics racket had been operated via sea routes, using multi-day vessels.

The 32-year-old drug trafficker residing in Seenimodara area, was apprehended along with Rs. 514,000 in cash, gold jewellery weighing nearly 377g, a mobile phone and 10g of heroin.

The main suspect of this narcotics racket has fled the area, however, his 60-year-old father was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting, the police said.

A foreign-manufactured pistol, two firearm magazines, more than Rs. 9 million in cash, a satellite phone and a mobile phone have been seized from the arrestee’s house in Gonapeenuwala.

The two suspects have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.