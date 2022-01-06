Over 51,000 graduates receive public sector employment on permanent basis

January 6, 2022   07:28 pm

Under the government’s initiative to provide employment opportunities to graduates, more than 51,000 degree holders, who were receiving training at public institutions, have received letters of appointment as Development Officers on permanent basis.

Accordingly, these newly-appointed Development Officers will receive a basic salary of Rs. 31,490.

These graduates have received training for a period of one year at provincial councils, ministries, departments, divisional secretariats, district secretariats.

Addressing a media briefing Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon said the appointments of these graduates are effective from January 03.

Speaking further, the lawmaker said, “Since September 02, 2020, a total of 58,145 graduates were recruited under three phases. Out of them, 53,177 reported to training at provincial councils, ministries, departments, divisional secretariats, district secretariats. After one year, there were a total of 51,682 trainees. The rest will be given letters of appointment following the completion of their one-year training period.”

He also noted that this is the first time such a large number of officers were recruited to the public service on permanent basis within a short period of time.

