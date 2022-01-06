Temporary power disruptions expected in several areas

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that disruptions to the power supply might occur from time to time in several areas until 9.30 p.m. tonight.

The cause for the outages in the breakdown of a generator at the Kelanitissa power plant as well as the high electricity demand, the CEB General Manager Eng. M.R. Ranatunga said.

He said that the supply would likely be restored to normal by 9.30 p.m. today.

Power outages had been reported from several areas of Colombo and suburbs including Maharagama and Kotte.