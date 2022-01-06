Sri Lankas Covid-19 case total tops 59,000

Sri Lankas Covid-19 case total tops 59,000

January 6, 2022   10:07 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that another 584 persons have tested positive for coronavirus within today (06), as the country’s tally of confirmed cases crossed the 59,000-mark on Thursday.

This figure includes 12 persons who had arrived from overseas while the rest are new community cases. 

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far stands 590,063 with this while the number of infected patients currently undergoing treatment is 13,423.

