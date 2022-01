Disruptions to the power supply can be expected in parts of the island today (January 07) as well, says the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

According to the officials, the cause for the outages is the breakdown of a generator at the Kelanitissa power plant as well as the high electricity demand.

Many areas including Colombo and suburbs experienced sporadic power cuts until 9.30 p.m. last night (Jan. 06).