Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has established a COVID vaccination centre operating 24/7 at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Thereby, Sri Lankans arriving on the island from overseas can receive their first, second, or booster doses of COVID vaccine from this Air Force-run clinic.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be administered at this vaccination centre, the SLAF said.