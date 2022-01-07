Applications for 2021 A/L marking examiners called online

Applications for the selection of marking examiners for 2021 (2022) Advanced Level Exam are called online, the Department of Examinations says.

In a media notice, Commissioner General of Examinations L. M. D. Dharmasena said the applications will be accepted until January 20.

Applications can be submitted through the Examination Department’s official website (www.doenets.lk), its mobile application or via https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic by using the National Identity Card (NIC) number to log in.

Subsequently, a printed copy of the properly filled application must be handed over to the school principal or the head of the institution for certification.

The principal’s recommendation should also be submitted online through the aforementioned methods, by logging into the School Account Login and selecting “Marking Examiners Verification – G.C.E. A/L Examination 2021”, the communiqué read further.

The Examinations Department will reject the applications sent in without the principal’s recommendation.

Meanwhile, applicants who are not employed as school teachers and new applicants are required to submit a certified copy of the application along with the recommendation of the head of the institution to the following postal address:

Commissioner General of Examinations

School Examination Organizations and Results Branch

Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka

Pelawatta

Battaramulla

Any inquiries can be made through the following contact numbers: 0112 785231 / 0112 785681 / 0112 785633 / 0112 785662 / 0112 785216 / 0112 785 663 / 0112 785644