New chairman appointed to Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation

New chairman appointed to Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation

January 7, 2022   04:12 pm

Sonala Gunawardana has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), the national television network of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Gunawardana had previously served as the Chairman of the National Library of Sri Lanka. 

He will take over from former Chairman Reginald Cooray, who had resigned from the position this week. 

Meanwhile former parliamentarian Niroshan Premaratne had been appointed as the new Chairman of the Independent Television Network (ITN) on Monday. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

One-hour power cut across the island today

One-hour power cut across the island today

One-hour power cut across the island today

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Shortage of bread expected in near future?

Shortage of bread expected in near future?

Manusath Derana, Dialog Axiata launch telecommunication tower in Asamodagamyaya

Manusath Derana, Dialog Axiata launch telecommunication tower in Asamodagamyaya

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.07

Sri Lanka and Indian sign agreements to develop Trinco Oil Tank Farm

Sri Lanka and Indian sign agreements to develop Trinco Oil Tank Farm

Residents without proper access to village cross rugged terrain daily

Residents without proper access to village cross rugged terrain daily

Sri Lankan farmers demand compensation for losses

Sri Lankan farmers demand compensation for losses