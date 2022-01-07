New chairman appointed to Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation

Sonala Gunawardana has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), the national television network of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Gunawardana had previously served as the Chairman of the National Library of Sri Lanka.

He will take over from former Chairman Reginald Cooray, who had resigned from the position this week.

Meanwhile former parliamentarian Niroshan Premaratne had been appointed as the new Chairman of the Independent Television Network (ITN) on Monday.