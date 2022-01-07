Sri Lanka to roll out COVID second dose for 16 - 19 age group

Sri Lanka to roll out COVID second dose for 16 - 19 age group

January 7, 2022   05:08 pm

A decision has been taken to roll out the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 16 - 19 years who have completed 03 months since the first dose, says Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Speaking on the matter, President of the Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians, Professor Shaman Rajindrajith said, “Although the prevalence of Covid-19 disease is low among children, majority of child fatalities from the infection were that of those who suffered from complications. But children who do not [have complications] can also develop pneumonia [from novel coronavirus].”

It is possible to save children’s lives by vaccinating them against Covid-19, he pointed out.

“We gave recommendations to administer the second dose to children in this age group after taking into account all these facts,” Dr. Rajindrajith added.

He said advice can be sought by contacting the health authorities if children develop any complications after receiving the vaccine.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

One-hour power cut across the island today

One-hour power cut across the island today

One-hour power cut across the island today

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Shortage of bread expected in near future?

Shortage of bread expected in near future?

Manusath Derana, Dialog Axiata launch telecommunication tower in Asamodagamyaya

Manusath Derana, Dialog Axiata launch telecommunication tower in Asamodagamyaya

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.07

Sri Lanka and Indian sign agreements to develop Trinco Oil Tank Farm

Sri Lanka and Indian sign agreements to develop Trinco Oil Tank Farm

Residents without proper access to village cross rugged terrain daily

Residents without proper access to village cross rugged terrain daily

Sri Lankan farmers demand compensation for losses

Sri Lankan farmers demand compensation for losses