Sri Lanka to roll out COVID second dose for 16 - 19 age group

A decision has been taken to roll out the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 16 - 19 years who have completed 03 months since the first dose, says Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Speaking on the matter, President of the Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians, Professor Shaman Rajindrajith said, “Although the prevalence of Covid-19 disease is low among children, majority of child fatalities from the infection were that of those who suffered from complications. But children who do not [have complications] can also develop pneumonia [from novel coronavirus].”

It is possible to save children’s lives by vaccinating them against Covid-19, he pointed out.

“We gave recommendations to administer the second dose to children in this age group after taking into account all these facts,” Dr. Rajindrajith added.

He said advice can be sought by contacting the health authorities if children develop any complications after receiving the vaccine.