All lawmakers should unite as one group for the country’s future, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said today (January 07) during an event held in Monaragala.

He made this remark addressing the augural ceremony of the 1,000 New National Schools establishment programme at the Siyambalanduwa Maha Vidyalaya this morning.

It is their collective responsibility to face the setbacks as a team, the President said further.

Criticizing only the shortcomings while avoiding this collective responsibility depicts a person’s incompetence, he added.