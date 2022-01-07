Coronavirus: 588 new cases, 16 deaths & 5,203 recoveries recorded today

January 7, 2022   11:44 pm

Another 588 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 07), the Ministry of Health reported.

This figure includes 07 persons who recently arrived from overseas while the rest are new community cases. 

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far stands at 590,651 with the new development while the number of infected patients currently undergoing treatment went up to 8,792.

The recoveries tally reached 566,760 as 5,203 more patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 16 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 06, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,099.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 08 males and 08 females.

Four of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 12 are in the age group of 60 years.

