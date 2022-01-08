CEB says island-wide power cuts not expected today

CEB says island-wide power cuts not expected today

January 8, 2022   10:58 am

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says it does not expect to impose island-wide power cuts today (January 08).

A spokesperson of the CEB told Ada Derana that there is no need for power cuts anymore as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has agreed to supply heavy fuel oil, making it possible to generate power.

Power generation activities at the Sapugaskanda and Kukuleganga power stations were interrupted after the CPC halted supplying heavy fuel oil due to the delays in CEB’s payments.

The electricity supply for many parts of the island was suspended sporadically for a short period of time between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. yesterday and the day before owing to this situation.

However, it is reported that the CPC had later agreed to supply 2,500 metric tons of heavy fuel oil each to the Barge Mounted Power Plant, also known as the Colombo Port Power Station and to the Sapugaskanda Power Station 

The Barge Mounted Power Plant generates 60 MW of power while Sapugaskanda plant generates 160 MW of power.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Govt picked up habit of signing deals in the dead of night - Pubudu Jayagoda

Govt picked up habit of signing deals in the dead of night - Pubudu Jayagoda

Stop telling fairy tales and visit rural farms - Nalin Bandara

Stop telling fairy tales and visit rural farms - Nalin Bandara

Dayasiri Jayasekara on how to begin to do politics

Dayasiri Jayasekara on how to begin to do politics

Petition filed against Trinco oil tank farm deal with India (English)

Petition filed against Trinco oil tank farm deal with India (English)

One-hour power cuts across the island today (English)

One-hour power cuts across the island today (English)

It's a collective responsibility to face setbacks as a team - President (English)

It's a collective responsibility to face setbacks as a team - President (English)

Court rejects request made by former President in case filed by Easter attack victims

Court rejects request made by former President in case filed by Easter attack victims