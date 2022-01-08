CEB says island-wide power cuts not expected today

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says it does not expect to impose island-wide power cuts today (January 08).

A spokesperson of the CEB told Ada Derana that there is no need for power cuts anymore as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has agreed to supply heavy fuel oil, making it possible to generate power.

Power generation activities at the Sapugaskanda and Kukuleganga power stations were interrupted after the CPC halted supplying heavy fuel oil due to the delays in CEB’s payments.

The electricity supply for many parts of the island was suspended sporadically for a short period of time between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. yesterday and the day before owing to this situation.

However, it is reported that the CPC had later agreed to supply 2,500 metric tons of heavy fuel oil each to the Barge Mounted Power Plant, also known as the Colombo Port Power Station and to the Sapugaskanda Power Station

The Barge Mounted Power Plant generates 60 MW of power while Sapugaskanda plant generates 160 MW of power.