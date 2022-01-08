Five Lankan fishermen on capsized boat rescued in Maldives seas

January 8, 2022   11:56 am

Five Sri Lankan fishermen, who were reported missing after their boat capsized in the seas off the Maldives, have been rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy.

A group of six fishermen had set off from the sea area off Beruwala and their boat had lost contact since January 04, navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva said.

Accordingly, the naval personnel launched a search and rescue operation and managed to find five of the missing fishermen on Friday (January 07). However, one of them still remains missing.

The rescued fishermen are being brought ashore.

