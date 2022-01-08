Veteran actor Robin Fernando passes away

Veteran actor Robin Fernando passes away

January 8, 2022   12:45 pm

Veteran actor Robin Fernando has passed away at the age of 84 years, family sources told Ada Derana.

He debuted in ‘Chandiya’ by renowned director Titus Thotawatte in 1965.

Fernando has acted in several dozens of movies including Hathara Kendare, Ran Onchilla, Bindunu Hadawath, Sagarika, Sihasuna, Sikuruliya, Nivena Ginna, Bambara Geethaya and Sura Doothiyo.

In 1983, Fernando embarked on movie direction through Sura Doothiyo. He also directed the movie ‘Ninja-Sri Lanka’.

Fernando is well known for working as a stunt coordinator in Sri Lankan cinema.

He has also made appearances in a number of teledramas namely Bogala Sawundiris, Damini, Ira Batu Tharuwa, Sangramaya, Sekku Gedara, Urumaya Soya and Wansakkarayo.

