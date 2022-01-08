President pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid homage to the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi today (January 08) and received blessings.

President Rajapaksa, who arrived at the sacred site, called on the Chief Incumbent of Atamasthana Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Thera and received his blessings. He has discussed with the Atamasthanadhipati Nayake Thera about the current status of the vehicle park being constructed for the benefit of devotees.

The Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the President.

A large number of students appearing for the G.C.E Advanced Level Examination and the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination had visited the sacred site to pay homage to the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and the President extended his best wishes for their endeavours.

The President visited the Ruwanweli Stupa last evening and received blessings from the Chief Incumbent of Ruwanweli Maha Chaithyaramaya Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thera. Ven. Hemarathana Thera presented a book authored by him to the President.

Afterwards, he engaged in religious observances at the Stupa and joined the Blessings Pooja conducted by the Ministry of Irrigation at the Stupa for the New Year. A large crowd gathered at the Ruwanweli Stupa yesterday, and the President spoke to them and inquired into their well-being.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, S.M. Chandrasena, State Ministers Channa Jayasumana, Siripala Gamlath, Anuradha Jayaratne and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva were also present at this event.