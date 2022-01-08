Retiring national players required to give 3-month notice to SLC

Retiring national players required to give 3-month notice to SLC

January 8, 2022   03:58 pm

National players who intend to retreat from national cricket are now required to provide a three-month notice to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informing of their intention to retire.

The new rule was laid down during a meeting of SLC’s executive committee on January 07.

Meanwhile, retired national players will be issued ‘‘No Objection Certificates’’ (NOCs) to take part in overseas franchise leagues only if they have completed six months of their effective date of retirement.

Retired national players will be considered eligible for local leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), only if they have played 80% of matches in the domestic cricket competitions conducted in the season prior to the conducting of the league, the SLC said further.

The aforementioned decisions will take effect immediately.

The SLC decided upon the new rules just days after the sudden retirement of opening batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka announced his retirement from the Tests cricket on Saturday.

